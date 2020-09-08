Advertisement

Boys and Girls Club of Wausau holds first day of Hub learning

The Boys and Girls site currently serves as Hub site for about 80 students in the Wausau School District
Boys and Girls Club Hub model start date.
Boys and Girls Club Hub model start date.(WSAW)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys and Girls Club of Wausau is one of the few locations for the Hub learning sites for the Wausau School District. The Hub learning sites give families who do not have internet access, the opportunity for virtual learning.

Tuesday was the first day for the students to be on site. Since the Club works with the Wausau School District, there are 12-13 paired professionals who help the students with the virtual assignments on-site.

Wausau Boys and Girls Club communications director Cassandra Ambrosius said there were a few hiccups throughout the day. It took some time for the 80 students that were on the site to get on the internet at the same time in the morning. Also, the Boys and Girls club will be looking to have more charging stations for the student’s devices. But the success gives the Boys and Girls Club staff hope as they go forward in the school year.

“We saw great success today, so we’re excited to bring the kids back, get them into this routine. When they’re at the club they get breakfast and lunch in the program as well. So really making them feel as comfortable as possible so learning can be their first priority,” Ambrosius said.

The Boys and Girls Club of Wausau still has some openings for the Hub learning model. Even though the Hub is paired with the School District, there are not the same requirements for families to send their children there. So if a student has access to the internet, they can still register for the Boys and Girls Club and still enroll in the Hub learning as long as there is still capacity.

For a link to the Boys and Girls Club of Wausau website, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

First Day of School for Stevens Point

Updated: 10 hours ago

Back To School

A new way to educate Wausau kids

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Central Wisconsin Preschool of the Arts is an all new Preschool experience that is not only new to Wausau but is unique to all of Central Wisconsin for its Italian-based learning style.

Back To School

Central Wisconsin Preschool of the Arts

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT
While most schools have started up the 2020 school year by now, one Wausau husband and wife are bringing a new arts-based preschool to the area.

Back To School

Recess and gym class safety precautions

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT
|
By Kailin Schumacher
To keep kids distanced as much as they can this year, schools across central Wisconsin are limiting the number of kids on the playground at one time.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin universities report slight enrollment decline

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin System on Thursday announced that fall enrollment appears to be only slightly down from last year, with nearly 126,000 students enrolled at the 10 universities that have begun on-campus classes.

Back To School

A Look Inside Schools

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT

Back To School

D.C. Everest district using app to help with after school pick-up, traffic

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT
|
By Emerson Lehmann
With more parents taking their kids to and from school instead of having them ride the bus, area schools are having to deal with an increase in traffic.

Back To School

Mead Elementary provides outdoor learning center for creative learning

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT
|
By Kailin Schumacher
While the school never expected a pandemic to hit, making the space almost a necessity for healthy learning, they are excited to see the place used to its full potential.

Back To School

Ask the Educator: Principal Kevin Kampmann

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:13 AM CDT
|
By Sean Caldwell
Principal Kevin Kampmann of Riverside Elementary talks about the first few days back at school.

VOD Recordings

Ask the Educator: Riverside Principal Kevin Kampmann

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.