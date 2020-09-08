Boys and Girls Club of Wausau holds first day of Hub learning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys and Girls Club of Wausau is one of the few locations for the Hub learning sites for the Wausau School District. The Hub learning sites give families who do not have internet access, the opportunity for virtual learning.

Tuesday was the first day for the students to be on site. Since the Club works with the Wausau School District, there are 12-13 paired professionals who help the students with the virtual assignments on-site.

Wausau Boys and Girls Club communications director Cassandra Ambrosius said there were a few hiccups throughout the day. It took some time for the 80 students that were on the site to get on the internet at the same time in the morning. Also, the Boys and Girls club will be looking to have more charging stations for the student’s devices. But the success gives the Boys and Girls Club staff hope as they go forward in the school year.

“We saw great success today, so we’re excited to bring the kids back, get them into this routine. When they’re at the club they get breakfast and lunch in the program as well. So really making them feel as comfortable as possible so learning can be their first priority,” Ambrosius said.

The Boys and Girls Club of Wausau still has some openings for the Hub learning model. Even though the Hub is paired with the School District, there are not the same requirements for families to send their children there. So if a student has access to the internet, they can still register for the Boys and Girls Club and still enroll in the Hub learning as long as there is still capacity.

