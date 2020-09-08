Belt’s Soft Serve closed due to COVID-19 case

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Belt’s Soft Serve in Stevens Point is confirming one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a message posted on their Facebook page, the ice cream shop will follow CDC guidelines regarding quarantine and will close down until September 17.

The employee last worked at Belt’s on September 2 & 3 from 5-10 pm, and was wearing a mask.

An employee of Belts’ Soft Serve contracted COVID-19. In consultation with the Health Department and following CDC... Posted by Belts' Soft Serve on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.