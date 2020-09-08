Appleton International Airport announces Charlotte flights

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton International Airport has announced new nonstop flights to Charlotte, North Carolina.

The American Airlines flights start Thursday, Nov. 5.

The flight also offers connections to more than 50 cities in the southeast and destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean.

The flight will operate daily. It departs from Appleton at 7 a.m. and arrives in Charlotte at 10:20 a.m.

Return flights from Charlotte leave at 8 p.m.

