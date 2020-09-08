Advertisement

A new way to educate Wausau kids

Central Wisconsin Preschool of the Arts is an all new Preschool experience that is not only new to Wausau but is unique to all of Central Wisconsin for its Italian-based learning style.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While most schools have started up the 2020 school year by now, one Wausau husband and wife are bringing a new arts-based preschool to the area.

The Central Wisconsin Preschool of the Arts is an all new Preschool experience held inside the Wisconsin School of Ballet.

The Preschool is not only new to Wausau but is unique to all of Central Wisconsin for its Italian-based learning style.

“It’s what I wanted for my own child, it really inspired me and it was a first encounter with formal education that I wanted for my own child,” Director of Central Wisconsin Preschool of the Arts Stephanie Stella said.

Stella taught two years in Italy at the post-secondary level, by using a student-driven learning approach called Reggio Emilia.

“It inspired me. It just seemed like a really natural, holistic approach to education because what they do at that level is what we trained to do at the university level, we start with authentic questions,” Stella said.

Curriculum for the preschool is project-based and teachers plan class by working with the kids and discovering their interests through activities.

“We’re integrating the visual arts, movement arts, the language arts, and basically taking it and letting the child become like the leader,” Co-founder of Central Wisconsin Preschool of the Arts Patrik Kasper said.

Central Wisconsin Preschool of the Arts is unlike any school in the area, in fact, the closest to its likeness is in Madison and Milwaukee.

“It honors the whole child and really empowers a sense of agency in little children that I think sometimes we overlook as adults,” Parent Kate Kipp said.

“I think they will do a wonderful job in guiding and molding these little brains especially because their son is in the program so they have to do everything that’s needed, so I think it’s a wonderful place to be,” Parent Angie Stanley said.

The Central Wisconsin Preschool of the Arts makes its grand opening Tuesday. Sept. 8.

Stella and Kasper say they’re ready to take on the extra hours of running both their dance school and the preschool to help their kids and others.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

