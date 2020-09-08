Advertisement

1 killed in Adams County motorcycle crash

MGN IMAGE: Credit: Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0(Credit: Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim in a fatal Labor Day motorcycle crash as Robert McMahon, 48.

Investigators said the motorcycle had been traveling westbound on County Highway E near 11th Avenue. According to a news release, McMahon failed to slow down and negotiate the curve. The motorcycle exited the roadway, before crossing Dyke Drive, and struck a cement pillar and fence. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m.

McMahon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lifestar Ambulance, Adams County Fire District, Lifelink, and the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.

