Vice President Pence visits La Crosse, sits down with Newschannel 7

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) - Vice President Mike Pence is in La Crosse Monday at Dairyland Power Cooperative. The vice president sat down with Newschannel 7 to discuss racial tensions in Kenosha and a potential Coronavirus vaccine. The interview airs on Newschannel 7 at 6pm.

Pence was greeted on the tarmac in La Crosse by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson. Pence talked about jobs, the economy and efforts to manufacture a safe vaccine for the coronavirus. He also spoke about protests that have been happening in Kenosha, after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, leaving him paralyzed.

Also in Wisconsin Monday is Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who visited Milwaukee.

Senator Harris toured an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Training Facility, and according to the campaign, spoke with members and Wisconsin labor leadership about Biden’s commitment to workers and organized labor. She also met with the family of Jacob Blake.

