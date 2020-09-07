Advertisement

UPDATE: Man missing from Adams County found dead

By Stella Porter
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ROME, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rome Police Department says the body of Dale M. Larson was found Sunday morning near the Wood County-Adams County line east of County Highway Z.

A Silver Alert was issued last Friday evening for Larsen after he left on his bike and was last seen at the 1400 block of Rapids Trail. Police said he had dementia and was insulin dependent.

Wings of Hope searched through the week and found him around 11:30 Sunday morning.

The Rome Police Department was assisted searching by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Wood County Rescue, Nekoosa Police Department, Rome Fire Department, Big Flats Fire Department, Nekoosa Fire Department, Adams Fire Department, Nekoosa Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, Life Link 3 Helicopter, Army National Guard, Civil Air Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wings of Hope, Marshfield Drones, Alexander Field, Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office and Wisconsin Emergency Management.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Tumbling temperatures, feeling like fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Partly cloudy tonight. Increasing clouds on Labor Day, showers possible late.

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Community Saves 60-Year Old Bait Shop

Updated: 4 hours ago
Community Saves 60-Year Old Bait Shop

News

Glenn A. Reed Wanted By Police

Updated: 4 hours ago
Glenn A. Reed Wanted By Police

Latest News

News

Sunflowers for St. Judes

Updated: 4 hours ago
Sunflowers For St. Judes

Sports

Bucks lose Antetokounmpo early, rally for thrilling 118-115 OT win to keep season alive

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
The Bucks lost their best player early, but fought back to earn an incredible playoff win that keeps their season alive

News

Plover comes together to save robbed local bait shop

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
When 60-year old Cliff’s Bait and Tackle Shop in Plover was robbed on Tuesday, no one could believe it. That’s why the community came together to save it.

News

Wausau Police ask for help finding Wausau man

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
Wausau police are looking for help to find a man wanted for violating parole who police are seeking to question over a stabbing incident on August 19th.

News

Wisconsin confirms 893 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin confirmed 893 new positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday but no new deaths.

News

No new COVID-19 deaths reported; percent-positive reaches two-week high

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The percent of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin reached a two-week-high Sunday, with 16.2 percent of virus tests returning positive results, according to data published by the Department of Health Services.