UPDATE: Man missing from Adams County found dead

TOWN OF ROME, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rome Police Department says the body of Dale M. Larson was found Sunday morning near the Wood County-Adams County line east of County Highway Z.

A Silver Alert was issued last Friday evening for Larsen after he left on his bike and was last seen at the 1400 block of Rapids Trail. Police said he had dementia and was insulin dependent.

Wings of Hope searched through the week and found him around 11:30 Sunday morning.

The Rome Police Department was assisted searching by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Wood County Rescue, Nekoosa Police Department, Rome Fire Department, Big Flats Fire Department, Nekoosa Fire Department, Adams Fire Department, Nekoosa Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, Life Link 3 Helicopter, Army National Guard, Civil Air Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wings of Hope, Marshfield Drones, Alexander Field, Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office and Wisconsin Emergency Management.

