Recess and gym class safety precautions

By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

To keep kids distanced as much as they can this year, schools across central Wisconsin are limiting the number of kids on the playground at one time.

For many districts, including Mosinee this means only letting one grade on the playground at one time. Wisconsin Rapids on the other hand is taking it one step further, and keeping their kids in smaller cohorts, using multiple outdoor spaces to house the groups.

Overall, David Munoz, the superintendent for the Mosinee School District said schools are doing what they can to make sure kids are getting outside for a break.

“We need kids to get out. I mean that’s one thing that we’re encouraging is any sort of activities outside, it’s a positive if it could be done in the context of the school day. You know, we encourage it to happen,” Munoz said.

With fewer kids on the playground at a time, most schools will have recess sessions all day long.

Students will also be moved outside for gym class. Schools will be utilizing basketball courts, courtyards, and open fields for kids to spread out if the weather permits. If there is enough space students will be able to take off their masks.

“We’ll get out when we can when we can’t. They’ll wear masks unless they’re doing heavy exercise in which case, they’ll be spreading around and taking their mask off and having fun and in some good exercise,” Karl Banker the Principal for James Madison Elementary in Stevens Point said.

Hand sanitizer will be used both before and after recess and gym. All equipment will be limited to students and sanitized throughout the day.

