Pence, Harris arrive in battleground state of Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY/AP) - Democratic candidate Joe Biden is collecting a trio of Labor Day endorsements from organized labor while running mate Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are set to campaign in Wisconsin as the 2020 presidential race, disrupted for months by the pandemic, enters its final phase.

Biden was heading Monday to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for an AFL-CIO virtual town hall with union President Richard Trumka. President Donald Trump planned an afternoon news conference from the White House.

Both campaigns see Wisconsin as a prize that could be pivotal.

This marks Harris’ first solo foray out on the campaign trail for in-person events since she was announced as Biden’s running mate nearly a month ago. Senator Harris is expected to tour an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Training Facility, and according to the campaign, also speak with members and Wisconsin labor leadership about Biden’s commitment to workers and organized labor. That visit is expected to start at 1:40 p.m.

Campaign officials say after visiting the facility, Harris is expected to attend a “Build Black Better” roundtable with Black Milwaukee business owners, and discuss how the administration, if elected, would advance racial equity. The roundtable is expected to start at 3:50 p.m.

Harris started her trip to Milwaukee visiting with the family of Jacob Blake, 29, who was shot in the back by a Kenosha police officer and apparently paralyzed. The pool reporter says the visit included Blake’s father, sisters and attorneys with Blake and his mother joining by phone. Attorneys say the visit lasted one hour. Presidential candidate Joe Biden also met with Jacob Blake’s family at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee when he came to tour Kenosha last week. Biden spoke with Blake by phone from the hospital.

Before Thursday’s visit, Biden hadn’t been to Wisconsin in nearly two years, despite the Democratic National Convention being held in Milwaukee. Neither Biden nor Harris traveled to the city for the DNC, and opted to deliver their nomination speeches virtually due to the pandemic.

Pence flew aboard Air Force Two to visit Dairyland Power Cooperative in La Crosse. He was greeted on the tarmac by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson. Pence talked about jobs, the economy and efforts to manufacture a safe vaccine for the coronavirus. He also spoke about protests that have been happening in Kenosha, after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, leaving him paralyzed.

Pence did not mention Blake by name. He said police use of excessive force would be investigated, but there is no excuse for “rioting.” He said violence against citizens and property must stop now, and that a Trump administration would never defund police departments.

Pence also spoke about the race to create an effective vaccine for the coronavirus. He said that while Biden has said there is no miracle, America is “in the miracle business” and he said there would be a safe, effective vaccine for COVID-19 before the end of the year.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have made regular visits to the Badger State, with Trump having visited Kenosha last Tuesday to meet with law enforcement who responded during three nights of violence following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Recent polls have Biden with a lead over the president in Wisconsin.

