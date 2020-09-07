Advertisement

More than 100 participate in annual Willow Springs Garden truck and tractor pull

A lot of horsepower and torque was on display today at the seventh annual Willow Springs Gardens truck and tractor pull in Wausau.
By Stella Porter
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A lot of horsepower and torque was on display today at the 7th annual Willow Springs Gardens truck and tractor pull in Wausau. Hundreds turned out for the annual event that’s gotten such a good response, they added a second day this year.

The competition goes according to the weight of the tractor or truck, and how much the weight moves forward on the sled during the pull.

Horsepower and torque factor in, but ultimately, whoever goes the furthest distance, wins the class.

“Tractor pulling kinda died off in the late eighties... and it’s really making a comeback now.  We have lots of young kids that start pulling the antique tractors as they grow up... they keep coming back with bigger and bigger tractors,” said Beth Bartelt, a volunteer.

Some are still tweaking their method.

“We have a lot of tuning to do... I mean it’s... we’re up-and-coming...we’re going on it- but it’s not quite where we want it.  We’re still playing with different weights, configurations,” said John Elmer, a first-time tractor puller.

There were over 100 participants Monday in the pull, which included farm stock tractors, trucks, big tractors and even a couple of semi trucks. People came from all over the state to see the action unfold.

