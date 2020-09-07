Advertisement

Food truck, arts festival in Stevens Point sees successful first year

Monday was the first ever Stevens Point food truck and arts festival.
Monday was the first ever Stevens Point food truck and arts festival.(WSAW)
By Stella Porter
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday was the first ever Stevens Point food truck and arts festival. The event was hosted by District 1 Brewing Company in Stevens Point.

Live music was also part of the day.

“We definitely wanted to bring something to the community... to have people get out and enjoy themselves and, you know, and in a safe way, of course,” said Sarah Ashley, the event organizer.

Eleven trucks and eleven artists teamed up to bring a variety of food, beer and art together.

“We’re more unique than we are authentic, so I give you... you know, something a little different.  We have ground beef tacos, pork tacos, we have nachos. And then we have crazy things, like corned beef tacos,” said Earl Poe, owner of Everythang Tacos.

Turnout for the event was a big success, and organizers say they hope to make this an annual tradition in Stevens Point and maybe even expand things in the future.

