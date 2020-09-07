Advertisement

First Alert Weather - Staying soggy and cool after Labor Day

By Chad Franzen
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Showers will continue to become more numerous for Monday night with a few rumbles of thunder possible south of Highway 29 for the evening hours.  Overall, there will be a big change in the weather pattern for a good portion of the country this week, with areas across the United States going from summer like weather, to winter like weather within a quick 24-hour period. Here’s one such case from Denver, Colorado... going from summer 90s to the 30s and snowfall within a 24-hour window.

For central Wisconsin, there will also be a quick cool down, with soggy weather returning to a good portion of Wisconsin.  During this cool down, many locations in central Wisconsin will end up setting some “Record Low Maximum” Temperatures, which are the lowest “high” temperature recorded for each location on that calendar date.  It is also during that time, that most of our area will end up with .50″-1.50″ of rainfall, with slightly lesser amounts possible across parts of the Northwoods.

Later in the week, expect some warmer conditions to return to The Badger State as temperatures slowly warm back up into the 60s, but still a few degrees below the average for this time of year.

