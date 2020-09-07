Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Cooler than average with showers this week

Temperatures remain in the 50s and 60s this week
WSAW
WSAW(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This week features much cooler than average temperatures and plenty of shower chances.

As summer winds down, we usually naturally cool down the temperatures slowly, but this week we really have a shock to the system heading our way. Temperatures will remain 10-20 degrees below average for much of the week ahead. Temperatures today will remain in the upper 50s and low 60s with building cloud cover throughout the day ahead of us. This will eventually lead to a chance for a few afternoon showers for some of us. Get your grilling done a bit early today if you can.

Tomorrow we will really see the cooldown hit home with temperatures only rising into the low 50s by tomorrow afternoon. Plenty of showers are also expected to move through the area throughout tomorrow and Wednesday. Cooler than average with showers, that will be common this week, but we do look to bring back a small dry stretch from Thursday to Friday before another chance for showers returns for Saturday. Temperatures do recover this weekend back into the mid to upper 60s.

