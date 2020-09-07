DHS reports 19 additional hospitalizations due to COVID-19; no new deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin saw 19 additional patients hospitalized for coronavirus Monday, but no new deaths were reported, according to the Department of Health Services daily tracker.

A dip in positive COVID-19 tests was also recorded, as expected for this day of the week. Of the 5,466 test results recorded Monday, 567 came back positive and 4,899 came back negative. These results caused the percent positive to dive downward again to 10.4 percent.

9/7/20 DHS data (DHS)

According to DHS, 7.4 percent of those who test positive for the virus are hospitalized, yet the recovery rate remains high. 88.7 percent of people have recovered from the virus, and 9.9 percent of cases are still active.

Daily testing capacity in the state is at 27,080 tests per day. There are 88 labs currently testing for the virus and 25 labs planning to test for the virus.

