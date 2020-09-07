Advertisement

Both Pence and Harris set to spend Labor Day campaigning in Wisconsin

Pence will be stopping in La Crosse, while Harris will be in Milwaukee on Monday
.
.(WMTV)
By Allie Purser
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vice President Mike Pence and vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris are both set to be in Wisconsin this Labor Day.

Pence is scheduled to speak at the Dairyland Power Cooperative in La Crosse, hoping to make the case that the Trump Administration has approved the economy while in office as well as share plans to help America’s workforce.

While the VP will be in west Wisconsin, Harris is scheduled to be in Milwaukee. It’s her first trip to Wisconsin since Joe Biden chose her as his running mate.

While in Milwaukee, Harris is set to tour the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers training facility, before attending a roundtable with Black business owners.

