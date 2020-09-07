Boat rally on Lake Nokomis celebrates President Trump
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Boat rallies are taking place across the U.S. for President Trump, and a group of people participated in a similar gathering in Oneida County Saturday.
Photos sent to us from a viewer show there were dozens of boats out on Lake Nokomis Saturday showing support for the president, many boats displaying flags bearing “Trump 2020.”
