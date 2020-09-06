Advertisement

Wisconsin confirms 893 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin confirmed 893 new positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday but no new deaths.

The latest figures from the state Department of Health Services show there have been 1.3 million tested for the coronavirus, including 5,509 reported Sunday.

Health officials report 8,101 of the cases remain active. Officials report that more than 88% of people who had tested positive have recovered.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state was 6,070 on Sunday, up 22 from Saturday.

The state’s death toll from the pandemic remained at 1,168 on Sunday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

