Wausau Police ask for help finding Wausau man

Wausau police are looking for help to find a man wanted for violating parole who police are seeking to question over a stabbing incident on August 19th.
By Stella Porter
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau police are looking for help to find a man wanted for violating parole who police are seeking to question over a stabbing incident on August 19th.

Glenn A. Reed, 49, is 5′11″, 179 lbs., has blonde hair and green eyes. He is wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and is described as being homeless.

If you see Reed or know where he is, contact Wausau Police Department at 715-261-7795.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

