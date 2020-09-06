Wausau girl receives the gift of Christmas in September

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday night, the track at Wausau West High School was decked out with Christmas lights and decorations to celebrate Claire Hornby and her family.

Claire was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor in April of 2019.

The Christmas for Claire event transformed the Wausau West track into a makeshift North Pole, with Christmas music and Santa Claus himself making an appearance.

On the Facebook page Claire’s Crew, it was announced that Christmas for Claire would most likely be the family’s last adventure out into the community with Claire, whose condition has continued to decline.

Today was a busy day. We spent the morning with our hospice team. They helped me organize stuff, and filled syringes,... Posted by Claire's Crew on Friday, September 4, 2020

The post from the family went on to ask community members to not be sad, adding “We have lived each day with as much joy and love that we could muster, and that is a life very well spent.

