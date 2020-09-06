SWAT team responds to overnight disturbance in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Stevens Point SWAT team responded to an incident overnight in the City of Stevens Point.

According to a press release, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a call shortly after 2:00 a.m. Sunday reporting a man with a gun at a residence on the 1600 block of Main St. The caller also said the man was holding two women at gunpoint and may be under the influence of methamphetamine. Law enforcement officers from the Stevens Point Police Department, UWSP Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, along with crews from the Stevens Point Fire Department, responded to the scene and set up a perimeter. The SWAT team was then called in to assist.

While the dispatch center was attempting to call other residents in the house, the suspect walked outside on his own and was taken into custody just before 3:00 a.m. The suspect was taken to St. Micheal’s Hospital for a suspected narcotics overdose.

The SWAT team and the Sheriff’s Office cleared the residence. There were no injuries reported. There was also no gun recovered from the scene. The other residents of the house told police they did not see the suspect with a gun during the incident. The suspect was charged with disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.