Stratford’s Kraus finishes second at Darlington, best result in Truck Series

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Stratford native Derek Kraus registered his best ever finish in the NASCAR Truck Series, coming home second in Sunday’s South Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Darlington Raceway.

After staying out on old tires for a late restart, Kraus briefly grabbed the lead with under two laps to go, before conceding it to eventual race winner Ben Rhodes.

Kraus is 10 points back of Todd Gilliland for the final playoff spot with one race remaining in the regular season, this Thursday at Richmond International Raceway.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.