Plover comes together to save robbed local bait shop

A GoFundMe has raised over 2000 dollars to help the business stay afloat(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - When 60-year old Cliff’s Bait and Tackle Shop in Plover was robbed on Tuesday, no one could believe it. That’s why the community came together to save it.

“I told myself, ’how? How could somebody do this to me,’” Hellen Gollon, the owner, said.

Friend Jeff Cooper had a similar reaction.

“It was kind of hurtful that somebody would try to steal from them,” Cooper said.

It’s Gollon’s kindness and trust that keeps the shop open 24 hours a day.

“I want to treat my people on the other side of that counter like I want to be treated,” Gollon said.

For 60 years, this small bait shop in Plover has done just that. For 15 of them, it’s been a 24-hour, self-service business.

“Pay for what you take. And be honest,” Gollon explained.

And it normally works. Except for Tuesday, when 1,000 dollars of tackle was stolen while she left for an hour.

When Cooper, who owns a business himself, found out— he decided to act.

“First thing I did is got on Facebook. I did a post on it, and get some help from people to try and bring in brand new tackle,” Cooper explained.

I am looking for anyone that has unopened packages of fishing tackle to donate to Cliffs Bait shop to keep them from...

Posted by Jeff J Cooper on Thursday, September 3, 2020

For the first time in 60 years, the bait and tackle shop’s future was in doubt.

“I was going to close it because I don’t have nothing in my store now,” Gollon said.

Plover came through.

“I wound up with a bunch of messages coming in from people that were wanting to help,” Cooper said.

His post had 55 shares. A GoFundMe was established that has raised over 2,270 dollars as of Sunday afternoon to keep Cliff’s Bait and Tackle Shop afloat.

And the person who stole the tackle was caught Thursday.

“I never thought that I could open up again. That really makes me happy,” Gollon said.

And she’s going to stay open a while.

“Till I fall down or something,” Gollon said with a laugh.

She says she plans on spending the money to fix her surveillance cameras that weren’t working and replace the tackle stolen. The rest will go back to the police officers and the community for their support.

