No new COVID-19 deaths reported; percent-positive reaches two-week high

Of the 5,509 people tested Sunday 893 of them were positive for the virus while 4,616 were negative
(NBC)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The percent of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin reached a two-week-high Sunday, with 16.2 percent of virus tests returning positive results, according to data published by the Department of Health Services.

Of the 5,509 people tested Sunday 893 of them were positive for the virus while 4,616 were negative. These results caused the percent positive 7-day average to also trend upward, reaching 10 percent Sunday – the highest it’s been in two weeks.

DHS Data
DHS Data(DHS)

DHS recorded no new deaths Sunday, but 22 more people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Since the pandemic’s onset, 71,906 people or 88.6 percent have recovered from the virus. 8,101 cases, or 10 percent, are still active.

DHS now includes a dashboard of activity level by region and county on their COVID-19 tracking page. Based on the data, Dane County has reach 640 positive cases with Saturday reaching a new single-day high of 147 confirmed positive cases. Dane County is also considered to be a “high” burden area at 120, meaning the case rate per 100,000 Wisconsin residents in the last two weeks is greater than 100.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

