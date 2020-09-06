Advertisement

Marshfield’s Varsho hits first major league home run

Arizona Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho (23) slides in with a triple during a summer baseball training camp intrasquad game Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Arizona Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho (23) slides in with a triple during a summer baseball training camp intrasquad game Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO, (WSAW) -In his 43rd Major League at-bat, Marshfield native and Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho hit his first career home run. The solo shot came off the San Francisco Giants’ Trevor Gott in the seventh inning.

The ball landed in the water beyond the right field wall in San Francisco, known as McCovey Cove, a spot where people on kayaks frequently wait for home run balls. MLB’s Statcast technology says the ball was hit 389 feet and came off the bat at 108 MPH.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Indians end Hader’s hitless streak, beat Brewers 4-3

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee closer Josh Hader allowed his first hit of the season, and then gave up César Hernández’s game-winning single in the ninth inning as the Cleveland Indians beat the Brewers 4-3 on Saturday night.

Sports

Packers cut roster to 53, Kumerow, Hanson among surprise releases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
One of the most dreaded days across the NFL landscape has arrived: Cutdown day.

Mlb

Burnes strong, Hiura drives in 3 as Brewers down Indians 7-1

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings, Keston Hiura hit an RBI double in Milwaukee’s four-run seventh inning and the Brewers scored three times on two weak infield grounders in a 7-1 win over the Cleveland Indians on Friday night.

Sports

Crandon World Championship race weekend kicks-off

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
One of the biggest race weekends in Wisconsin all year is underway, with precautions to keep everyone involved safe.

Latest News

Nba

Bucks fall to Heat 115-100, trail 3-0 in the series

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Bucks looked revived in Game 3 until Jimmy Butler once again stole the show. The Heat take a commanding 3-0 series lead with the 115-100 win.

Sports

Rhinelander Tennis celebrates unusually early senior night

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
A full season isn't guaranteed for any fall sports team, so Rhinelander tennis wanted to make sure they celebrated their seniors early, just in case.

Nfl

Packers players prepare for nerve wracking cut down day

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
Packers players preparing for the moment of truth on Saturday

Mlb

Brewers sign Daniel Vogelbach, DFA Justin Smoak

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Brewers have signed Daniel Vogelbach and designated Justin Smoak for assignment.

News

Amercan Family unveils new logo for Brewers home park

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The ballpark will be known as American Family Field.

Mlb

Hiura, Peterson HR, Brewers rally, end Tigers’ 6-game streak

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Keston Hiura and Jace Peterson homered as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat Detroit 8-5 on Wednesday, snapping the Tigers’ six-game winning streak.