Marshfield’s Varsho hits first major league home run

SAN FRANCISCO, (WSAW) -In his 43rd Major League at-bat, Marshfield native and Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho hit his first career home run. The solo shot came off the San Francisco Giants’ Trevor Gott in the seventh inning.

The ball landed in the water beyond the right field wall in San Francisco, known as McCovey Cove, a spot where people on kayaks frequently wait for home run balls. MLB’s Statcast technology says the ball was hit 389 feet and came off the bat at 108 MPH.

