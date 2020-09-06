K-9 units of Rusk and Barron County hold a demonstration Saturday morning.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Police dogs have been around for more than 110 years. Saturday, the K-9 units of Barron and Rusk County invited members of the community out to see the dogs in action.

K-9s like Kona, Boone, Chase and Koda have gone through many hours of training to serve and protect Rusk and Barron County.

Members of law enforcement spent their day off at Auggie Land Dog Park to demonstrate how skilled these K-9s are.

“They’re a very beneficial tool they’re used to search for people search for drugs it important to see that they’re not vicious animals that they’re not out attacking people they’re properly trained and used for police work,” said patrol deputy Ryan Hulback,

Deputy Hulback’s partner is five year old K-9 chase. Hulback and Chase went through 16 weeks of initial training together in St. Paul.

“Learning obedience, narcotic work, tracking, apprehension work, looking for evidence, and stuff like that and then we have to train for 16 hours a month continuous training.”

While the majority of the time, these dogs aid in search and rescue type assignments, they are also trained for physical apprehension when necessary.

“These dogs are used for extremely violent people, the worst of the worst. And again very well trained.” says Hulback.

When off duty, K-9 Chase…

“He’s an absolute teddy bear, gets along with my family, my children, every once in a while jumps in bed with me but that only lasts about five seconds.”

Saturday’s event was also used to raise money for the K-9 units, as caring for these dogs can be costly. Hulback told WEAU,

“It’s extremely expensive to maintain or even to start a K-9 unit the cost of training and pet bills and food.”

To donate to the K-9 units specifically you can drop off a check at the Barron or Rusk County buildings.

