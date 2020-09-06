Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Unsettled rest of holiday weekend, major cool down ahead

Showers are possible today with a chance of storms. Cool on Labor Day.
Mostly cloudy with showers and a chance of storms.
Mostly cloudy with showers and a chance of storms.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Summer is over. Pack up the warm weather gear, and instead get ready for an early taste of autumn across North Central Wisconsin. Clouds will be common today with showers possible, along with a chance of storms. Some storms could be strong in the southern and southeastern parts of the area. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Strong storms in parts of Central Wisconsin could produce gusty winds, hail, and downpours.
Strong storms in parts of Central Wisconsin could produce gusty winds, hail, and downpours.(WSAW)

Turning partly cloudy tonight and cool with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Labor Day starts with sunshine, but increasing clouds as the day wears on. A chance of showers in Central Wisconsin toward evening. Highs only around 60. Rain showers are expected Monday night in parts of the area.

Unseasonably chilly temps are expected Tuesday, which may set record cold highs.
Unseasonably chilly temps are expected Tuesday, which may set record cold highs.(WSAW)
Record cold highs are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, while below average temps are likely through the week.
Record cold highs are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, while below average temps are likely through the week.(WSAW)

Tuesday and Wednesday will be unseasonably cool and maybe record-setting for how chilly it is for high temperatures. Overcast with times of rain showers, especially central and south, while the rain showers will be off and on in variety in the Northwoods. Highs both days in the low to mid 50s. Mostly cloudy on Thursday and Friday with showers possible south. Highs in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy on Saturday with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather- Showers and storms make a return for the second part of the weekend

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chad Franzen
Enjoy the 70s while they last as a strong cold front will drop temperatures almost 20° by the middle of next week.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Holiday Weekend forecast

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:37 AM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Mostly sunny but breezy today

VOD Recordings

First Alert Weather Friday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT
Sunny and breezy for Friday. Latest tonight coming up.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Diminishing wind, brighter Friday

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Wind gusts up 35 mph through sunset, then less breezy but cool tonight

Latest News

Weather

WSAW AM WX 9-3

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:19 AM CDT
WSAW AM WX 9-3

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Breezy the next few days

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:34 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Mostly sunny but breezy today

National

TS Nana to become hurricane before making landfall in Belize

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Nana and Omar are the earliest 14th and 15th named storms on record, beating the 2005 arrivals of Nate on Sept. 6 and Ophelia on Sept. 7, according to Colorado State University professor Phil Klotzbach.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Dry today and tomorrow

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Partly to mostly cloudy, still nice.

Weather

WSAW AM WX 9-1

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:06 AM CDT
WSAW AM WX 9-1

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Nice weather this week

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT
Showers likely today followed by a great week.