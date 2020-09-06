First Alert Weather: Unsettled rest of holiday weekend, major cool down ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Summer is over. Pack up the warm weather gear, and instead get ready for an early taste of autumn across North Central Wisconsin. Clouds will be common today with showers possible, along with a chance of storms. Some storms could be strong in the southern and southeastern parts of the area. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Strong storms in parts of Central Wisconsin could produce gusty winds, hail, and downpours. (WSAW)

Turning partly cloudy tonight and cool with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Labor Day starts with sunshine, but increasing clouds as the day wears on. A chance of showers in Central Wisconsin toward evening. Highs only around 60. Rain showers are expected Monday night in parts of the area.

Unseasonably chilly temps are expected Tuesday, which may set record cold highs. (WSAW)

Record cold highs are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, while below average temps are likely through the week. (WSAW)

Tuesday and Wednesday will be unseasonably cool and maybe record-setting for how chilly it is for high temperatures. Overcast with times of rain showers, especially central and south, while the rain showers will be off and on in variety in the Northwoods. Highs both days in the low to mid 50s. Mostly cloudy on Thursday and Friday with showers possible south. Highs in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy on Saturday with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

