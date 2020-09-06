Bucks lose Antetokounmpo early, rally for thrilling 118-115 OT win to keep season alive

ORLANDO, (WSAW) -The Bucks lost defending MVP Giannis Anteotkounmpo early in the second quarter, but rallied behind Khris Middleton to defeat the Miami Heat 118-115 in overtime of Game 4 of their playoff series. Milwaukee keeps their season alive, while they wait to see if they’ll have their best player for Tuesday’s Game 5.

Antetokounmpo, who was questionable to play before the game with a right ankle injury suffered in game 3, had 19 points by the beginning of the second quarter. However, he twisted that ankle again on a drive to the basket, and immediately went down in pain. He shot two free throws, making one, before departing and being ruled out for the rest of the game.

Middleton carried the load in his absence, scoring 21 points in the third quarter, a franchise record for a single playoff quarter, and hit a three-point shot with under ten seconds to play in OT to help secure the win.

