Advertisement

Portland protests reach 100 consecutive days this weekend

Police officers detain a Black Lives Matter protester outside the Penumbra Kelly Building on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Portland, Ore. This weekend Portland will mark 100 consecutive days of protests over the May 25 police killing of George Floyd.
Police officers detain a Black Lives Matter protester outside the Penumbra Kelly Building on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Portland, Ore. This weekend Portland will mark 100 consecutive days of protests over the May 25 police killing of George Floyd.(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 2:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters marched through the streets of Portland on Friday night to a police building, where officers stood waiting outside, as the city reached 100 straight nights of protests that have been marked by vandalism and violence.

A few hundred demonstrators met at Kenton Park before making their way to the Portland Police Association building, where police warned protesters to stay off the streets and private property. Those who refused could be subject to citation, arrest, the use of tear gas, crowd-control agents or impact munitions, police said.

Officers donning riot gear and Oregon State Police badges stood stiffly as protesters inched closer to the line, chanting and yelling at officers. Occasionally an officer would direct their flashlights at certain demonstrators as reminders to comply with law enforcement’s orders were played over a loud speaker.

Demonstrations in Portland started in late May after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The slaying of a right-wing Trump supporter, Aaron “Jay” Danielson, shot and killed after he came downtown last weekend with a pro-Trump caravan of pickup trucks further roiled things in the liberal city. The prime suspect in the shooting, self-described anti-fascist Michael Forest Reinoehl, was killed Thursday night by law enforcement.

The exact date of the 100-day milestone depends on how the protests are counted, but everyone agrees the benchmark falls over the Labor Day weekend. Black Lives Matter protests, vigils and speeches marking the occasion are planned over three days, and Trump supporters are planning another caravan rally.

Since Floyd’s killing, nights of unrest that increasingly targeted a federal courthouse prompted President Donald Trump to dispatch U.S. agents to guard the building in July.

The presence of the agents from U.S .Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service was intended to tamp down on the demonstrations but instead reinvigorated the Black Lives Matter movement.

The U.S. agents began drawing down July 31 under an agreement between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Democratic Gov. Kate Brown. But as the unrest has continued and picked up, federal authorities have again said they may increase their presence in the city.

WARNING: Video contains graphic content.

___

Cline reported from Salem, Oregon.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Student builds roller coaster for his grandfather in R.I.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Home from college because of COVID-19, the 20-year-old who’s studying to become a civil engineer decided to finally turn that dream into a reality.

National

Student builds roller coaster for his grandfather

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Home from college because of COVID-19, a 20-year-old student who's studying to be a civil engineer decided to finally turn his dream of building a roller coaster into reality.

National

Signs of trouble before police pinned Prude naked on street

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Daniel Prude’s death and the actions of the police officers — who covered the man’s head with a “spit hood” during the confrontation — have intensified the debate over whether police should be responding to calls about people suffering mental health crises.

National

Man doing ‘well’ after being trapped under tree for 4 days in Minn.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ceplecha was found on Monday by his ex-wife, who went to find out what was going on after he missed two days of work at a nearby school district.

Latest News

National

Man doing ‘well’ after being trapped under tree for 4 days in Minn.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Ceplecha was found on Monday by his ex-wife, who went to find out what was going on after he missed two days of work at a nearby school district.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Phase 3 vaccine testing progresses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A look into phase three trials for a possible coronavirus vaccine.

National Politics

Trump targets ‘white privilege’ training as ‘anti-American’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
OMB director Russell Vought, in a letter Friday to executive branch agencies, directed them to identify spending related to any training on “critical race theory,” “white privilege” or any other material that teaches or suggests that the United States or any race or ethnicity is “inherently racist or evil.”

National

Trump won’t let Pentagon close Stars and Stripes newspaper

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Defense Department has ordered the paper to halt publication by Sept. 30, and dissolve the organization by the end of January.

National

Portland killing suspect and victim both had guns, documents say

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The killing of Michael Forest Reinoehl shook a quiet suburb of Olympia, Washington Thursday evening, with bystanders ducking for cover behind automobiles from dozens of gunshots as four agents serving on a U.S. Marshals Service task force opened fire at Reinoehl.

Extra

DHS explains high number of cases, encourages distancing on Labor Day Weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
On Friday, Wisconsin’s Department of Health services reported 1,498 new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, but later explained on Facebook that a problem with laboratory test reporting was to blame for the numbers being so high.