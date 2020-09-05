Portage County Fair in Rosholt continues 94-year tradition

ROSHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Fair in Rosholt kicked off this weekend with a parade down Main Street.

In a year where so many events are cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Rosholt Fair Board says they were able to keep their tradition alive by first hosting smaller events, then working their way up to the fair and the parade.

“The reason that we were I think able to do a fair, unlike a lot of other fairs, is that we practiced,” said Chris Martin, Portage County Fair President with the Rosholt Fair Association.

They started in June, testing out hand washing stations, sanitizing and social distancing.

“Our rides are spread out, our games are spread out, everything’s spread out. Even in our barns, we’ve got things spread out,” he said.

“We come every year and we sit on this corner with the same group of people, and we enjoy this great fair,” said Rosholt native Chris Lemanczyk.

Lemanczyk says he and his family and friends couldn’t have missed their tradition.

“Nobody was right on top of each other, everybody was social, that was really good to see,” he said, describing the fairgrounds. “I personally don’t live in fear, I don’t want anybody to get sick.”

The only snag the fair ran into is that some vendors have chosen not to open for the season.

“It was hard time, but we found some others to replace them,” said Martin. “Some of the vendors and some of the game people… they just decided to call quits on this year. They just didn’t get out of the gate, their insurance was too much, it didn’t pay for them.”

The Portage County Fair ends Monday with a demo derby.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.