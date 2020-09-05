Advertisement

Portage County Executive answers questions about community spread of COVID-19

Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
By Stella Porter
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Office of Executive Chris Holman is addressing questions from the community about COVID-19. Two people in the county have died, and they say they’ve seen “a sharp increase in positive cases,” according to a press release.

Holman’s office goes on to explain events where community spread is prevalent, saying gatherings with an indoor component are “most problematic.”

“The more people you have in a high-risk situation with no preventative measures or plan in place, the higher the odds become for disease transmission,” the release says.

The office has also received questions about why close contacts are asked to quarantine and positive cases are told to isolate. They say this is to help the economy, since some businesses are dramatically impacted by positive cases.

They go on to say that wearing a mask is not a “silver bullet,” and that some argue the increase in cases shows mask-wearing is not working. But they argue that “the numbers could be worse if not for the number of people wearing a mask under the mandate. These circular arguments get us nowhere.” They also cite articles saying some areas of the U.S. with mask mandates have seen a 46% reduction in cases.

According to the release, some challenges still facing Portage County are a shortage of PPE, having enough reagents for testing, having enough tests to perform and consistent guidance at the state and federal level.

