Packers cut roster to 53, Kumerow, Hanson among surprise releases

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -All NFL rosters had to be trimmed to 53 players by 3 P.M. on Saturday. The Packers cut four wide receivers, the most notable of them being former UW-Whitewater standout Jake Kumerow. The 28-year old played in 14 games last season and was thought to be Green Bay’s fourth receiver going into the season.

On the offensive line, Alex Light was a contender for a backup tackle spot, but the Packers waived the third year lineman. Green Bay also surprisingly released one of their sixth-round picks this year, center Jake Hanson out of Oregon.

Players not claimed on waivers after being cut can be re-signed to the practice squad, which has expanded from 12 to 16 players this season because of COVID.

The full list of players cut today is below:

CB DaShaun Amos

LB Krys Barnes

TE Evan Baylis

WR Reggie Begelton

S Henry Black

T Cody Conway

RB Damarea Crockett

LB Tipa Galeai

C Jake Hanson

G Zack Johnson

WR Jake Kumerow

T John Leglue

T/G Alex Light

FB John Lovett

DL Willington Previlon

LB Greg Roberts

CB Stanford Samuels

LB Delontae Scott

WR Darrius Shepherd

WR Malik Turner

RB Dexter Williams

LB Tim Williams

Green Bay also placed LB Curtis Bolton on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, placed rookie guard Simon Stepaniak and RB Patrick Taylor on the reserve/non-football injury list, and waived/injured DL Treyvon Hester and CB Will Sunderland.

