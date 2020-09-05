Advertisement

Packers cut roster to 53, Kumerow, Hanson among surprise releases

(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -All NFL rosters had to be trimmed to 53 players by 3 P.M. on Saturday. The Packers cut four wide receivers, the most notable of them being former UW-Whitewater standout Jake Kumerow. The 28-year old played in 14 games last season and was thought to be Green Bay’s fourth receiver going into the season.

On the offensive line, Alex Light was a contender for a backup tackle spot, but the Packers waived the third year lineman. Green Bay also surprisingly released one of their sixth-round picks this year, center Jake Hanson out of Oregon.

Players not claimed on waivers after being cut can be re-signed to the practice squad, which has expanded from 12 to 16 players this season because of COVID.

The full list of players cut today is below:

  • CB DaShaun Amos
  • LB Krys Barnes
  • TE Evan Baylis
  • WR Reggie Begelton
  • S Henry Black
  • T Cody Conway
  • RB Damarea Crockett
  • LB Tipa Galeai
  • C Jake Hanson
  • G Zack Johnson
  • WR Jake Kumerow
  • T John Leglue
  • T/G Alex Light
  • FB John Lovett
  • DL Willington Previlon
  • LB Greg Roberts
  • CB Stanford Samuels
  • LB Delontae Scott
  • WR Darrius Shepherd
  • WR Malik Turner
  • RB Dexter Williams
  • LB Tim Williams

Green Bay also placed LB Curtis Bolton on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, placed rookie guard Simon Stepaniak and RB Patrick Taylor on the reserve/non-football injury list, and waived/injured DL Treyvon Hester and CB Will Sunderland.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mlb

Burnes strong, Hiura drives in 3 as Brewers down Indians 7-1

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings, Keston Hiura hit an RBI double in Milwaukee’s four-run seventh inning and the Brewers scored three times on two weak infield grounders in a 7-1 win over the Cleveland Indians on Friday night.

Sports

Crandon World Championship race weekend kicks-off

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
One of the biggest race weekends in Wisconsin all year is underway, with precautions to keep everyone involved safe.

Nba

Bucks fall to Heat 115-100, trail 3-0 in the series

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Bucks looked revived in Game 3 until Jimmy Butler once again stole the show. The Heat take a commanding 3-0 series lead with the 115-100 win.

Sports

Rhinelander Tennis celebrates unusually early senior night

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
A full season isn't guaranteed for any fall sports team, so Rhinelander tennis wanted to make sure they celebrated their seniors early, just in case.

Latest News

Nfl

Packers players prepare for nerve wracking cut down day

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
Packers players preparing for the moment of truth on Saturday

Mlb

Brewers sign Daniel Vogelbach, DFA Justin Smoak

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Brewers have signed Daniel Vogelbach and designated Justin Smoak for assignment.

News

Amercan Family unveils new logo for Brewers home park

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The ballpark will be known as American Family Field.

Mlb

Hiura, Peterson HR, Brewers rally, end Tigers’ 6-game streak

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Keston Hiura and Jace Peterson homered as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat Detroit 8-5 on Wednesday, snapping the Tigers’ six-game winning streak.

Nba

Bucks trail 2-0 in series after losing to Heat, 116-114

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:36 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
It was another disappointing night for the Bucks as they fall to the Miami Heat, 116-114.

Nfl

Packers cancel family night

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Packers announced that they have officially canceled family night in order to allow the team to continue preparing for the start of the regular season.