Packers cut roster to 53, Kumerow, Hanson among surprise releases
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -All NFL rosters had to be trimmed to 53 players by 3 P.M. on Saturday. The Packers cut four wide receivers, the most notable of them being former UW-Whitewater standout Jake Kumerow. The 28-year old played in 14 games last season and was thought to be Green Bay’s fourth receiver going into the season.
On the offensive line, Alex Light was a contender for a backup tackle spot, but the Packers waived the third year lineman. Green Bay also surprisingly released one of their sixth-round picks this year, center Jake Hanson out of Oregon.
Players not claimed on waivers after being cut can be re-signed to the practice squad, which has expanded from 12 to 16 players this season because of COVID.
The full list of players cut today is below:
- CB DaShaun Amos
- LB Krys Barnes
- TE Evan Baylis
- WR Reggie Begelton
- S Henry Black
- T Cody Conway
- RB Damarea Crockett
- LB Tipa Galeai
- C Jake Hanson
- G Zack Johnson
- WR Jake Kumerow
- T John Leglue
- T/G Alex Light
- FB John Lovett
- DL Willington Previlon
- LB Greg Roberts
- CB Stanford Samuels
- LB Delontae Scott
- WR Darrius Shepherd
- WR Malik Turner
- RB Dexter Williams
- LB Tim Williams
Green Bay also placed LB Curtis Bolton on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, placed rookie guard Simon Stepaniak and RB Patrick Taylor on the reserve/non-football injury list, and waived/injured DL Treyvon Hester and CB Will Sunderland.
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.