Advertisement

Judge drops charges against Curtis Flowers, tried 6 times for murder in Miss.

Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Circuit Judge Joseph Loper dropped the charges against Curtis Flowers on Friday, WLBT reported.

The order, signed by Attorney General Lynn Fitch, states, “it is in the interest of justice that the State will not seek an unprecedented seventh trial of Mr. Flowers.”

Flowers was charged with murder in the deaths of four people at Tardy Furniture in Winona, Mississippi, in July of 1996. Carmen Rigby, Robert Golden, Bobo Stewart and Bertha Tardy were all killed.

“The case against Curtis Flowers never made sense,” Flowers’ attorney Rob McDuff said. “He was 26 years old with no criminal record and nothing in his history to suggest he would commit a crime like this. As time went by, even more evidence emerged to corroborate his innocence. This prosecution was flawed from the beginning and was tainted throughout by racial discrimination. It should never have occurred and lasted far too long, but we are glad it is finally over.”

Flowers stood trial six times. Two of the trials ended in hung juries, and the other four resulted in convictions that were later overturned due to various forms of prosecutorial misconduct.

Each time, the prosecutor was District Attorney Doug Evans. In January 2020, District Attorney Doug Evans, who prosecuted Flowers in all six trials, filed a motion to recuse himself from the case and asked that it be transferred to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

“Today, I am finally free from the injustice that left me locked in a box for nearly 23 years,” Flowers said in a statement. “I’ve been asked if I ever thought this day would come. I have been blessed with a family that never gave up on me, and with them by my side, I knew it would.”

Flowers, who maintains his innocence, has been living out-of-state while out on bond. As a result of the dropped charges, the court will refund the $25,000 bond.

Mississippi Center for Justice says the decision is a major win.

“This is a monumental victory,” CEO Vangela Wade said. “Over the past year, the Mississippi Center for Justice represented Curtis Flowers and helped to bring about a favorable conclusion of this tragic case. Today the burden of further injustice has been lifted from Mr. Flowers, but fair treatment in our criminal justice system should never require the extraordinary resources behind this long-delayed outcome.”

Copyright 2020 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Son of victim in 1996 slaying, journalist who worked on Flowers case respond to case dismissal

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
The two have very different reactions to the case against Curtis Flowers being dismissed after six failed prosecutions.

National

Curtis Flowers will not be prosecuted a seventh time

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Circuit Judge Joseph Loper dropped the charges against Curtis Flowers on Friday.

News

First Alert Weather- Suntastic Saturday with changes on the way

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Chad Franzen
Enjoy the 70s while they last as a strong cold front will drop temperatures almost 20° by the middle of next week.

Coronavirus

Labor Day may affect coronavirus cases

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
Experts worry coronavirus cases will spike after Labor Day like they did after Memorial Day and the 4th of July.

Latest News

National

Police: Toddler killed in shooting along Louisiana road

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Louisiana say a toddler was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle along a Louisiana road late Friday.

National

Alleged Boogaloo members face terrorism charges in Minnesota

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Two men who prosecutors say are members of an anti-government extremist group, who toted guns on Minneapolis streets during unrest following the death of George Floyd and spoke about shooting police, blowing up a courthouse and killing politicians, have been charged with federal terrorism counts.

National Politics

Ex-FBI agent: Attacks from Trump ‘outrageous’ and ‘cruel’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Peter Strzok spent his FBI career hunting Russian and Chinese spies, but after news broke of derogatory text messages he’d sent about President Donald Trump, he came to feel like he was the one being hunted.

National

Bubonic plague warning issued in Lake Tahoe

Updated: 3 hours ago
The California Department of Public Health confirmed rodents in the area are carrying fleas infected with the plague.

National

Bubonic plague warning issued in Lake Tahoe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Officials in South Lake Tahoe are warning people to be careful not to come into contact with the bubonic plague.

National

Typhoon Haishen approaches Japan packing powerful winds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Japan Meteorological Agency said Haishen, packing sustained winds of up to 180 kilometers (112 miles) per hour early Saturday, was on course to hit Okinawa by Sunday, and later the main southern island of Kyushu.