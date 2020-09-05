Advertisement

First Alert Weather- Suntastic Saturday with changes on the way

The 70° temperatures won’t last long
Suntastic weather to start off the weekend
Suntastic weather to start off the weekend(WSAW)
By Chad Franzen
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Saturday will be the day of transition, so to speak, as the weather pattern changes from an early Fall-like pattern, to more of a mid to late fall pattern by the middle of next week.  High temperatures will continue to remain around 70° for the weekend, with a steep drop-off arriving by the middle of next week.

There will continue to be a series of different weather makers moving through central Wisconsin during this time of transition, with showers and storms arriving Sunday and more chances for wet weather moving through the Badger State Labor Day and at times, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

The First Alert Weather Team is still tracking the latest on what could be some very cold overnight low temperatures during the middle of next week that could lead to some patchy frost in the northern part of the area.  For right now, the cloud cover should act as a “thermal blanket”, keeping enough of the Earth’s heat near the ground, to prevent areas of widespread frost from developing.

