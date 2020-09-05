Advertisement

Fincantieri Marinette Marine awarded contract for unmanned surface vessel

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fincantieri Marinette Marine, as well as five other companies, will be receiving nearly $7 million each for design work being done throughout the next year for a future unmanned surface vessel for the U.S. Navy.

The company announced the contract on Saturday after being awarded the work on Friday.

The design work being done throughout the next year, according to the company, is expected to be used by the Navy for detailed design and construction of other future unmanned vessels.

This contract is in addition to a previous contract awarded back in April.

As Action 2 News previously reported, the previous contract was to build the Navy’s first-in-class guided missile frigate.

Marinette Marine had been competing with four other shipyards for the contract announced in April.

