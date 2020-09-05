DHS explains high number of cases, encourages distancing on Labor Day Weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Friday, Wisconsin’s Department of Health services reported 1,498 new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, but later explained on Facebook that a problem with laboratory test reporting was to blame for the numbers being so high.

The post went on to say that the problem has since been resolved, saying quote “It’s important to note that newly reported #COVID-19_WI cases can fluctuate from day to day as a result of when testing occurs and how the data are collected and processed.”

The DHS told WLUK-TV that “Some test results from this Monday evening through Wednesday morning were not processed by our system until yesterday, which is why they appear today. It’s important to look at the 7-day averages to get a complete picture of the COVID-19 cases.”

On the DHS website, the 7-day average of newly reported COVID-19 currently sits at 768, lower than the highest it has been which was 930 on July 26.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, the DHS is reminding Wisconsinites to practice social distancing and to avoid large gatherings, parties, and meetings with people that don’t live in your household, adding that contact tracing shows that 20% of positive cases in the state have reported attending some type of large function within two weeks of testing positive.

In a press release on Friday, DHS Secretary Designee Andrea Palm said, “Face coverings, along with physical distancing, good hand hygiene and limiting interactions with people you do not live with are the most effective tools we have to stop the spread.”

This after Governor Tony Evers told reporters on Thursday that public health and science shouldn’t be a partisan issue.

The Governor also thanked Wisconsinites during the media call Thursday, saying “I want to thank all Wisconsinites, including local businesses that have stepped up to the plate to protect their friends, their families, and communities by wearing a mask whenever in public.”

