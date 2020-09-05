Advertisement

DHS confirms 15 new deaths, 50 new COVID-19 hospitalizations

Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers for 9/5/2020.(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday’s DHS COVID-19 report saw 946 new cases from the previous day with 7,075 negative tests, 50 new hospitalizations and 15 new deaths.

Wisconsin has now surpassed 80,000 positive cases with the state’s total now sitting at 80,300 cases recorded.

There have been 1,217,278 negative tests.

1,168 people have died due to complications with COVID-19, that number 1.5% of the total cases.

7.5% of total cases, 6,048, have been hospitalized due to complications with the virus.

The state’s 7-day average of newly reported cases is now at 786. DHS suggests looking at that average to get the best understanding of COVID-19 rates.

Currently, 7,961 (9.9%) cases are listed as active while 71,153 (88.6%) are listed as recovered.

