Crandon World Championship race weekend kicks-off

By Matt Infield
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) -The 51st annual Crandon world championship off-road race weekend is underway.

The first event scheduled for the year at Crandon International Raceway in June was postponed because of COVID. However, this weekend is the big fish. 26 races will take place through Sunday with over 300 drivers.

All 2,100 campsite spots have been reserved. The racetrack has a few things on their side in trying to pull this weekend off safely. One, all events are outside, and the other is the amount of space available to them

“We’ve got plexiglass up,” said Marty Fiolka, promoter at the track. “We’ve installed hand sanitizer everywhere. We have masks for everybody who wants one. We’ve lowered the amount of volunteers we need by installing ticket machines.

“There are no concerts like we normally have here. There is plenty of space here, we have 425 acres. The camp sites are big, so families feel comfortable.”

The biggest event of the weekend is Sunday, the Crandon World Cup, with $150,000 on the line.

