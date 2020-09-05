Advertisement

Bucks fall to Heat 115-100, trail 3-0 in the series

(WBAY)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSAW) - The Bucks looked revived in Game 3 until Jimmy Butler once again stole the show. The Heat take a commanding 3-0 series lead with the 115-100 win.

Miami outscored Milwaukee 40-13 in the fourth quarter. Butler took away any of the Bucks’ hope scoring 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter.

Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton led the Bucks in the first two quarters. Then in the third quarter, Milwaukee took over. The Bucks ended the third on a 15-4 run.

Middleton poured in 18 points. Lopez finished with 22 and shot 3-of-9 from deep.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a double-double. He tallied 21 points and grabbed 16 boards.

The Bucks couldn’t find any rhythm from deep shooting 30.6%.

Game 4 is Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

