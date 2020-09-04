WSAW Daytime lineup changes start Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - WSAW-TV is making two major changes to their daytime lineup. Starting Monday, September 7, “Judge Judy” will be moving up from 3:00/3:30 PM to 4:00/4:30 PM, replacing “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will debut on WSAW-TV at 3:00 PM. Both programs will run Monday-Friday.

“Judge Judy” has been the #1 show in first-run syndication for the last 11 seasons and the #1 program in daytime since the 1998-99 season. The Emmy® Award-winning courtroom series will return for its 25th season later this month. Presided over by outspoken former Family Court Judge, Judge Judith Sheindlin, the series continues to serve as a benchmark for the courtroom genre. With her no-nonsense, hard-hitting decisive approach to justice, Judge Sheindlin has established herself as a pop-culture icon for generations of viewers. The series focuses on small claims disputes from across the nation, which often center on family and/or interpersonal relationship issues.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” debuted in national syndication last September. The daily talk show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and big surprises, featuring three-time Grammy®-Award winning singer/songwriter, mom and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson. Each weekday, Clarkson invites audiences to join in on the fun as she unites people from all walks of life with segments, unlike anything you have seen before. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” features the biggest newsmakers and names in music, film, and television; emerging talent, and people who are beacons of hope in their communities. Her “weekday hang” will also include live performances, games, and her unfiltered perspective on life, family, kids, relationships, marriage, and the things that inspire her along the way.

“Judge Judy” will begin its 25th season, airing all-new episodes starting on Monday, September 14th. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will begin airing all-new originals on September 14th that push to the 2nd season’s official premiere on Monday, September 21st.

