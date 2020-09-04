Advertisement

Wisconsin’s Maggie Geiger becomes cornhole legend

By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER, Wis. (WEAU) - Whether you call it bags or cornhole, Dorchester’s Maggie Geiger is better than you. Well, maybe not, but let’s just say the odds are not in your favor.

Geiger recently went on an historic run at the American Cornhole Organization (ACO) World Championships of Cornhole 15 in South Carolina. Geiger won Women’s Player of the Year, the Women’s Singles Championship, and the Women’s Doubles Championship.

“After being on the mainstage last year, and getting all the nerves worked out, I kind of knew what to expect. I think that’s what made the difference this year. I had been there before and I knew what was coming,” Geiger said.

Maggie’s first taste of global competition came at the ACO World Championships of Cornhole 14 in Las Vegas in 2019. She competed in multiple events, but went on a memorable run in mixed doubles with her dad as her partner. The pair eventually lost in the championship match.

Maggie carried that momentum into 2020 and established herself as one of the best in the world. When competition started at the ACO World Championships of Cornhole 15 in South Carolina, she separated herself from the field.

“It feels real good. I had a lot of people reach out to me that play cornhole around Wisconsin cheering me on. There’s not a big drive for cornhole in Wisconsin, so it’s nice,” Maggie added.

Defending her titles will not be easy. Geiger recently broke her throwing elbow when she fell at home. However, she remains confident that she’ll be back soon, and ready to compete.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin universities report slight enrollment decline

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin System on Thursday announced that fall enrollment appears to be only slightly down from last year, with nearly 126,000 students enrolled at the 10 universities that have begun on-campus classes.

News

More than one year after murders, visitation set for Diemel brothers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home has posted obituaries for Nick Diemel and Justin Diemel.

National

Hurricane Nana hits Belize, then dissipates over Guatemala

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people stocked up on food, water and construction materials Wednesday ahead of the landfall. Long lines stretched through supermarkets and hardware store shelves were nearly bare as residents of Belize bought materials to board up windows and doors.

News

Annual Corn-Soy Expo postponed until 2022, virtual sessions to come this year

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The annual Wisconsin Corn-Soy Expo has been postponed until 2022, but farmers will be able to participate in virtual learning sessions for free in the next few months.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Diminishing wind, brighter Friday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Wind gusts up 35 mph through sunset, then less breezy but cool tonight

Health

UW Health: Diversity is key for vaccine trials

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The AstraZeneca vaccine study began on Tuesday, and the university is looking for 2,000 participants who will be either given a vaccine or a placebo.

News

As Verso’s future hangs in the balance, former employees try to start over

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
It’s been a month since Verso first shut the doors of its paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids to hundreds of its employees.

News

Traffic issues arise at some schools with more parents choosing to pick up students

Updated: 15 hours ago
Traffic issues arise at some schools with more parents choosing to pick up students

Coronavirus

Federal government gives indication to states that it’s time to begin planning for vaccine distribution

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
Department of Health Services Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm said they are getting indications from the federal government that it is time to prepare and plan for vaccine distribution for COVID-19, possibly multiple vaccines.

News

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services begins planning for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Updated: 15 hours ago
Wisconsin's Department of Health Service begins planning for COVID-19 vaccine distribution