Advertisement

Wisconsin universities report slight enrollment decline

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The University of Wisconsin System on Thursday announced that fall enrollment appears to be only slightly down from last year, with nearly 126,000 students enrolled at the 10 universities that have begun on-campus classes.

The number of students enrolled is a sign that having students return to campus was the right choice, said University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson.

The university system estimates that a total of 165,897 students, including those at three universities that have not yet begun classes, will register for classes this fall. The figures, which are preliminary, suggest that enrollment could be down by roughly 1% compared to last year.

Colleges across the country have struggled to contain virus outbreaks among students who congregate in large groups without masks or social distancing.

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee announced on Thursday that it is requiring testing for COVID-19 for all students who live in dorms in an effort to manage infections through early identification.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin’s Maggie Geiger becomes cornhole legend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Dorchester's Maggie Geiger won three separate titles at the ACO World Championships of Cornhole 15.

News

More than one year after murders, visitation set for Diemel brothers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home has posted obituaries for Nick Diemel and Justin Diemel.

National

Hurricane Nana hits Belize, then dissipates over Guatemala

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people stocked up on food, water and construction materials Wednesday ahead of the landfall. Long lines stretched through supermarkets and hardware store shelves were nearly bare as residents of Belize bought materials to board up windows and doors.

News

Annual Corn-Soy Expo postponed until 2022, virtual sessions to come this year

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The annual Wisconsin Corn-Soy Expo has been postponed until 2022, but farmers will be able to participate in virtual learning sessions for free in the next few months.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Diminishing wind, brighter Friday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Wind gusts up 35 mph through sunset, then less breezy but cool tonight

Health

UW Health: Diversity is key for vaccine trials

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The AstraZeneca vaccine study began on Tuesday, and the university is looking for 2,000 participants who will be either given a vaccine or a placebo.

News

As Verso’s future hangs in the balance, former employees try to start over

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
It’s been a month since Verso first shut the doors of its paper mill in Wisconsin Rapids to hundreds of its employees.

News

Traffic issues arise at some schools with more parents choosing to pick up students

Updated: 15 hours ago
Traffic issues arise at some schools with more parents choosing to pick up students

Coronavirus

Federal government gives indication to states that it’s time to begin planning for vaccine distribution

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
Department of Health Services Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm said they are getting indications from the federal government that it is time to prepare and plan for vaccine distribution for COVID-19, possibly multiple vaccines.

News

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services begins planning for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Updated: 15 hours ago
Wisconsin's Department of Health Service begins planning for COVID-19 vaccine distribution