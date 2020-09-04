Advertisement

Wellness expert gives tips for immune health

Health and wellness are top of mind now more than ever.
By Stella Porter
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WZAW) - Health and wellness are top of mind now more than ever. Ending summer on a high note is a great way to set yourself up for success going into the rest of the year. Whether you are looking to support a healthy immune system, needing relief for occasional stress, or looking for more restful sleep knowing what to look for is a critical first step.

Health & wellness expert Nicole Hayes joined Holly Chilsen with wellness tips.

1. Immune health is certainly top of mind right now. What are the best ways for us to support our immune system?

2. Many have reported feeling stressed and not getting enough sleep over the last couple months. What can people do to relieve stress and promote restful sleep?

3. Even though many of us are stuck indoors, we still want to look our best. Do you have any tips to help us out?

4. Many have taken to working out in home gyms and in their backyards. What are the best options for someone looking to maintain their fitness routine at home?

