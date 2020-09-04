Advertisement

Theaters implement changes, reopen to the public

After closing from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cosmo theater has reopened to the public.
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Cosmo theater in Merrill has officially been open a week after closing for the “Safer at Home” order. Both the owners and customers are excited to be back.

“We’ve gotten a lot of ’we’re so happy that you’re open again, it’s nice to do something that we kind of used to do and be back to normal’.” Cosmo owner Trevor Dzwonkowski said.

To help make the movie going experience safer, the Cosmo has some new regulations in place.

“We’ve installed the sneeze guards, we’ve always had the hand sanatizer. For cleaning between movies, we go around and wipe the seats down and arm rests, and spray the seats with disinfectant,” Dzwonkowski added.

Another change is the types of movies that the theater plays. Since movie studios aren’t making many new movies, the Cosmo is turning back the clock.

“Studios are coming out with a few things, not your huge blockbusters. We’re going back to get some of the old stuff, The Goonies, or the Beetlejuice, or the Harry Potters,” Dzwonkowski explained.

The theater has been excited to be back again. But even though the doors are open, many seats are empty.

“That revenue, we need it. I think a lot of small theaters are going to close because of this, just can’t make it. The cost of the maintenance and the equipment is extremely high,” Dzwonkowski stated.

The busy season for local theaters are usually around the holidays, so the Cosmo hopes to see the busy trend to turn around soon.

“Hopefully by the holiday season we can get back rolling to get people in and things go back to normal,” Dzwonkowski said.

Through the week the movies start at 7 p.m. For more information on showtimes, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Consumer

How to nail that online interview

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
Author speaker and life, business, fitness expert Gail Kasper offers tips to connect, control and conquer the online interview.

Community

Mountain Terrace celebrates return of veteran breakfast

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
The Mountain terrace living center hosted their veteran's breakfast after being on break from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community

Parents from Wausau School District hold press conference about in-person learning

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
On Wednesday families from the Wausau School District discussed some of their issues with the virtual start to the 2020 school year.

Community

Local Red Cross volunteers helping with Hurricane Laura aftermath

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Local central Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers are helping out in hurricane Laura aftermath.

Latest News

News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in September with some changes

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting people in Wausau to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 26th.

Community

Stevens Point trading card shop sells case of cards for $1.79 million

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Larry Fritsch Cards fetched $1.79 million in an auction for an unopened case of 1986 and 1987 Fleer cards that could have up to 36 Michael Jordan rookie cards.

Community

List of School Districts 2020-2021 School Year Reopening Plans

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT
|
By Chad Franzen
Listing of the central Wisconsin School Districts and their reopening plans for the 2020-2021 School Year

Community

Jr. girl scout troop celebrates Wisconsin women’s work towards the 19th amendment

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Troop 7331 studied Wisconsin women that played a crucial role in getting the 19th amendment passed.

Community

Thomas Street proposal met with resistance from residents

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
On Monday, Wausau alder persons from the third and tenth districts held a community meeting to discuss a seven million dollar proposal from Aedifix holdings of Amherst to build high end apartments on Thomas Street.

Community

Local schools react to WIAA scheduling decision

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Local central Wisconsin schools react to the WIAA scheduling announcement.