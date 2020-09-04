Theaters implement changes, reopen to the public

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Cosmo theater in Merrill has officially been open a week after closing for the “Safer at Home” order. Both the owners and customers are excited to be back.

“We’ve gotten a lot of ’we’re so happy that you’re open again, it’s nice to do something that we kind of used to do and be back to normal’.” Cosmo owner Trevor Dzwonkowski said.

To help make the movie going experience safer, the Cosmo has some new regulations in place.

“We’ve installed the sneeze guards, we’ve always had the hand sanatizer. For cleaning between movies, we go around and wipe the seats down and arm rests, and spray the seats with disinfectant,” Dzwonkowski added.

Another change is the types of movies that the theater plays. Since movie studios aren’t making many new movies, the Cosmo is turning back the clock.

“Studios are coming out with a few things, not your huge blockbusters. We’re going back to get some of the old stuff, The Goonies, or the Beetlejuice, or the Harry Potters,” Dzwonkowski explained.

The theater has been excited to be back again. But even though the doors are open, many seats are empty.

“That revenue, we need it. I think a lot of small theaters are going to close because of this, just can’t make it. The cost of the maintenance and the equipment is extremely high,” Dzwonkowski stated.

The busy season for local theaters are usually around the holidays, so the Cosmo hopes to see the busy trend to turn around soon.

“Hopefully by the holiday season we can get back rolling to get people in and things go back to normal,” Dzwonkowski said.

Through the week the movies start at 7 p.m. For more information on showtimes, click here.

