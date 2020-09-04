Advertisement

Skyward adjusts to working from home

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Working from home has become the reality for many workers. Some see it as a reality beyond the pandemic. At Skyward in Stevens Point, they have found success.

“We have had to do a lot of adjustments,” Ray Ackerlund, the Skyward President, said.

The office remains empty because 80 percent of Skyward’s employees are working remotely. Their transition was quick.

“We were able to transition all of our employees to a remote environment within 24 hours,” Ackerlund said.

The transition hasn’t come without its difficulties, though.

“We’ve had a lot of things internally that we have done to try and get the employees interacting, not just on a professional level, but as well on a social level,” Ackerlund said.

One of those employees is Cole Monroe. He’s been working from his apartment for six months.

“I think over these past five or six months, I believe we’ve done very well in that. We are still able to communicate with each other over the computer instead of face to face,” Monroe said.

He’s performing all of his work from a laptop—and a desk he purchased after being sent home.

“It took me a while to adjust to not going into the office on a daily basis,” Monroe added.

But with a keyboard, a mouse, and a screen- Monroe has been able to perform his job to the same level as in the office.

That’s something that Ackerlund says could affect how Skyward does business beyond the pandemic.

“[It’s] our ability now to recruit—not only in the central Wisconsin region or Wisconsin but across the country,” Ackerlund explained.

With working remote a possibility, he says this could also give employees flexibility moving forward.

“Especially when you look at employees right now that have kids that would be going through their learning process in a virtual setting. They’re able to be there to support their kids as well as perform their job,” Ackerlund said.

