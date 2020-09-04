Rhinelander Tennis celebrates unusually early senior night

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) -Rhinelander Tennis defeated Phillips 7-0 on Thursday, but the highlight of the day came before the match.

Grateful to have a season underway, but uncertain if they’ll get to finish it, the Hodags hosted a very early senior night for their three oldest players: Kat Metropulos, Kathryn Borski, and Alexis Engelking.

“I didn’t know that there was going to be like ‘senior night’ this early,” said Metropulos. “But when I heard about it, it was exciting to feel that, like wow, we get that little spotlight.”

Something every senior looks forward to is having their own banner made for them. For the Hodag senior girls, seeing their banners hang along the fence on their day was extremely special.

“Oh my gosh, it means the world to me,” said Borski. “Looking up at the walls in the gym, and seeing all the senior’s banners, and just imagining what it would be like to have mine up there.”

Rhinelander will be back in action next Thursday against Newman Catholic.

