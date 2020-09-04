Possible COVID-19 exposure at Mosinee church

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department reported Friday about a possible COVID-19 exposure at Our Savior’s Catholic Church in Mosinee on August 30th.

According to a news release, an individual attended mass during the infectious period. Services were held at 10:30 a.m. that day.

Health officials say there were attendees who may have had close contact with the individual and are unable to be identified.

The health department is encouraging everyone who attended mass August 30th to monitor for symptoms through September 13th.

“The community’s health and safety is our number one priority and we are working closely with Our Savior’s Catholic Church leadership to get information out to its congregants,” states Joan Theurer, Marathon County Health Officer.

“‘We have done our best to keep our congregation safe and will continue to do so,” said Father Marion Talaga. “We are praying for the family during this hardship.” Church services will resume as regularly scheduled this weekend

