Advertisement

Plea deal scheduled for attempted homicide suspect

Jonathan Cardoso
Jonathan Cardoso(Waupaca County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - A plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled to be held next Friday for the 27-year-old man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head.

Jonathan Cardoso is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, illegally possessing a firearm, fleeing an officer, and possession of THC.

Prosecutors say Cardoso called 911 around 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 24 to report he had shot his girlfriend. Court documents state the caller refused to identify himself or say where he was located. Later, allegedly making comments of ‘you guys got to kill me if you want me’ and ‘I have a bomb with me’, ‘I have a grenade, and ‘I have to kill myself’.

Investigators said the caller also mislead the dispatcher by saying he was driving a different vehicle. Officers spotted the man’s vehicle north of the city of Waupaca. There was a chase and a short standoff.

Court documents state Cardoso was still armed and pretended to put down the gun several times before actually doing so.

Officers from the Waupaca Sheriff’s Office, the Clintonville Police Department, the Marion Police Department, and the Weyauwega Police Department all participated in the pursuit and arrest.

Meanwhile, officers were able to find the residence and discovered the victim in the home and observed that she had suffered a gunshot wound to the face. She was airlifted to ThedaCare Neenah where she was listed in critical condition following the incident.

In an interview, after waiving his rights, Cardoso admitted he was upset with his girlfriend because he believed she was cheating on him. He fired the weapon towards her three times and hit her once.

He remains in custody on a $200,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus cases skyrocket ahead of Labor Day weekend

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Coronavirus cases skyrocketed in the state’s health report Friday, as county health departments are warning people to avoid large gatherings on the Labor Day weekend.

News

Coronavirus cases skyrocket ahead of Labor Day weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Almost 13% of test results were positive. A record 1,498 new cases were identified in one day.

News

Granite Peak fall chairlift rides begin Sept. 11

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Granite Peak will offer fall color chairlift rides beginning Sept. 11.

News

Democratic VP candidate Kamala Harris to visit Wisconsin Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Harris is expected to travel to Milwaukee.

Latest News

News

Local departments donate equipment to be reused in Nicaragua

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Wausau and Antigo Fire Departments recently donated equipment to the Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners of the Americas, Inc. to be reused in the Central American country.

News

WSAW Daytime lineup changes start Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
WSAW-TV is making two major changes to their daytime lineup. Starting Monday, September 7, “Judge Judy” will be moving up from 3:00/3:30 PM to 4:00/4:30 PM, replacing “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

News

Buck tangled in hammock roams neighborhood

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
An entire neighborhood is working to help a deer stuck in a sticky spot.

News

Kanye West lawsuit over November ballot stays in state court

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rapper Kanye West’s lawsuit demanding election officials place him on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot in November will remain in state court.

News

Wisconsin universities report slight enrollment decline

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin System on Thursday announced that fall enrollment appears to be only slightly down from last year, with nearly 126,000 students enrolled at the 10 universities that have begun on-campus classes.

News

Wisconsin’s Maggie Geiger becomes cornhole legend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Dorchester's Maggie Geiger won three separate titles at the ACO World Championships of Cornhole 15.