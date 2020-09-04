Plea deal scheduled for attempted homicide suspect

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - A plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled to be held next Friday for the 27-year-old man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head.

Jonathan Cardoso is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, illegally possessing a firearm, fleeing an officer, and possession of THC.

Prosecutors say Cardoso called 911 around 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 24 to report he had shot his girlfriend. Court documents state the caller refused to identify himself or say where he was located. Later, allegedly making comments of ‘you guys got to kill me if you want me’ and ‘I have a bomb with me’, ‘I have a grenade, and ‘I have to kill myself’.

Investigators said the caller also mislead the dispatcher by saying he was driving a different vehicle. Officers spotted the man’s vehicle north of the city of Waupaca. There was a chase and a short standoff.

Court documents state Cardoso was still armed and pretended to put down the gun several times before actually doing so.

Officers from the Waupaca Sheriff’s Office, the Clintonville Police Department, the Marion Police Department, and the Weyauwega Police Department all participated in the pursuit and arrest.

Meanwhile, officers were able to find the residence and discovered the victim in the home and observed that she had suffered a gunshot wound to the face. She was airlifted to ThedaCare Neenah where she was listed in critical condition following the incident.

In an interview, after waiving his rights, Cardoso admitted he was upset with his girlfriend because he believed she was cheating on him. He fired the weapon towards her three times and hit her once.

He remains in custody on a $200,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.