Local departments donate equipment to be reused in Nicaragua

The Wausau and Antigo Fire Departments recently donated equipment to be reused in Nicaragua.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau and Antigo Fire Departments recently donated equipment to the Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners of the Americas, Inc. to be reused in the Central American country.

Amy Wiza told NewsChannel 7 it’s “wonderful” equipment that’s still in good working condition, but can no longer be used by the fire departments will help to improve the lives and well being of people who live there.

A Facebook post from the Wausau Fire Department said the contribution included hoses, nozzles, Haz-Mat coveralls, and rubber boots.

The National Fire Protection Association 1851 requires any firefighter PPE equipment that’s 10 years old to be retired.

Wiza said Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners of the Americas, Inc coordinates the shipping for the items to be sent to the country. Adding the organization has good cooperation with the U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense.

Wiza stressed if you or your business has items or equipment that’s in good condition, but may otherwise end up in the trash consider donating them to Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners to be reused.

You can find more donation information on the Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners of the Americas website or by calling (715) 346-4702.

