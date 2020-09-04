Advertisement

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Pork Chops and sweet corn on the cob

Every Friday tune into join Sunrise 7 as the team takes you from grocery aisle to dinner table.
Grilling With Sunrise 7
Grilling With Sunrise 7
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s Friday which means another sizzling segment of Grilling with Sunrise 7!

On Friday, September 4, Gary “The Griller” Stockwell of Lamb’s Fresh Market joined Sunrise 7 to demonstrate how to use a delicious cut of pork and a summer staple. It’s simple a recipe featuring sweet Wisconsin corn that will impress every member of your family.

INGREDIENTS

4 thick cut pork chops

seasoned salt

chili powder

4 cobs of locally grown sweet corn

butter

salt, pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

Remove the outer husk of the corn, leaving a thin layer remaining. Soak in water. Place corn over the flame that is set to a medium temperature (350 degrees). Grill until the husk of the corn is crispy and golden brown in color. If parts get a tad dark, that’s okay too. Finish by removing the remaining husk, apply butter, salt, and pepper as you feel fit.

Season pork chops on both sides with seasoned salt and chili powder. Be sure to rub the seasoning into the meat. If you don’t, much of the seasoning will fall off. Grill over the flame, flipping half way until the internal temperature reaches at least 145 degrees. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Marinated Taco Chicken Part 2

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:23 AM CDT
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

VOD Recordings

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Marinated Taco Chicken Part 1

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

Recipes

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Taco marinated chicken

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT
|
By Kassandra Sepeda
It’s Friday which means another Grilling with Sunrise 7!

Deep Bench

Chopped champ Nick Wallace raises awareness about food insecurity and how communities can help

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
More than 54 million people, including 18 million children, may experience food insecurity in 2020. Chef Nick Wallace raises awareness of food insecurity and discusses how people can help in their communities.

Latest News

Recipes

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Lamb’s brown sugar glazed ham

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT
|
By Kassandra Sepeda
Summer isn’t over yet, which means there is a lot of time to get out the grill and try a new recipe ; Lamb’s brown sugar glazed ham steak, pineapple, and green beans

Recipes

Recipe: Grilled Ground Beef Stuffed Peppers

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
Ground Beef Stuffed Peppers cooked on the grill is an amazing way to add smoky char and flavor. These are prepared like the classic, but kicked up a notch by cooking them on the grill for flavor.

Recipes

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Lamb’s Pineapple Pork Ribs on a Stick

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT
|
By Kassandra Sepeda
On Friday, August 14, Gary “The Griller” Stockwell of Lamb’s Fresh Market joined Sunrise 7 to create a fresh and family friendly kabob creation.

Recipes

Recipe: Dill Pickle Potato Salad from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
Sarah Agena from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association shares a recipe for dill pickle potato salad.

Local

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Lamb’s Pizza Burgers

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT
|
By Kassandra Sepeda
Join Sunrise 7 every Friday as the team pairs with Lamb's Fresh Market to create delicious grilling creations!

Recipes

Recipe: Caprese Twice Baked Potatoes

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
Sarah Agena from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association shared a recipe for Caprese Twice Baked Potatoes.