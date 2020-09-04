Grilling with Sunrise 7: Pork Chops and sweet corn on the cob

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s Friday which means another sizzling segment of Grilling with Sunrise 7!

On Friday, September 4, Gary “The Griller” Stockwell of Lamb’s Fresh Market joined Sunrise 7 to demonstrate how to use a delicious cut of pork and a summer staple. It’s simple a recipe featuring sweet Wisconsin corn that will impress every member of your family.

INGREDIENTS

4 thick cut pork chops

seasoned salt

chili powder

4 cobs of locally grown sweet corn

butter

salt, pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

Remove the outer husk of the corn, leaving a thin layer remaining. Soak in water. Place corn over the flame that is set to a medium temperature (350 degrees). Grill until the husk of the corn is crispy and golden brown in color. If parts get a tad dark, that’s okay too. Finish by removing the remaining husk, apply butter, salt, and pepper as you feel fit.

Season pork chops on both sides with seasoned salt and chili powder. Be sure to rub the seasoning into the meat. If you don’t, much of the seasoning will fall off. Grill over the flame, flipping half way until the internal temperature reaches at least 145 degrees. Enjoy!

