First COVID-19 related death reported in Oneida Co.

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Health Department confirmed its first death related to COVID-19 Friday.

According to a news release, the person was in their 80′s and had an underlying health condition.

“We are saddened by the loss of one of our community members,” said Linda Conlon, Oneida County Health Department Director and Health Officer. “We extend our sympathies to their loved ones and all impacted.”

As of Friday, Oneida Co. has had 222 positive cases of the coronavirus.

